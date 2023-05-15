scorecardresearch
Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

By Agency News Desk

Berlin (Germany), May 15 (IANS) The day after, the 59-point record appeared like an ordinary working day around the training ground of Union Berlin.

Things went on as they always do. Grass pitches got mowed, craftsmen fixed some minor repair works, and a shy ray of sun showed up occasionally.

The club’s enthusiastic supporters might have talked about the weekend’s happenings — still oscillating between dreaming and reality — as both seem to merge into something many can’t yet believe, reports news agency Xinhua.

As logical as the upswing appears after having ended up as seventh and fifth in the two recent league campaigns, the most likely qualification for the Champions League remains something unimaginable.

As far as sober facts are concerned ahead of the remaining two rounds of matches in the 2022/23 season, things hardly can go wrong considering the achieved three-point lead for the current fourth-placed side in the national league.

Other clubs might have difficulties keeping emotions under control, but the club located in the eastern parts of Berlin apparently hasn’t.

“At the end, you have to walk over the line yourselves,” head coach Urs Fischer said as pragmatically as ever. “Many things appear unbelievable,” he said talking about the UEFA Euro League participation.

Remarkably as much more is in sight as the encounters against Hoffenheim and Bremen might as well complete a stunning season with the club’s first qualification for the Champions League.

Fischer’s attitude is perfectly addressing his team’s football approach which is described as far from spectacular. Football made by Union is a team effort issue which is including not only the playing staff.

Equipped with a comparably low budget considering the country’s leading clubs, Union Berlin’s 17 victories this season are a collective accomplishment.

Union’s trademark seems to ease fears the side might lose its stability when facing Europe’s best in the Champions League coming along with rapidly growing international attention.

Fischer’s natural modesty might help to explore new shores without getting distressed.

“I don’t know how near we got, but we are near; I can feel it,” Union’s top scorer Geraldo Becker eye-twinkling said after having delivered his season goals ten and eleven aside from two assists against Freiburg.

His slipping into a Spider-Man mask after his stunning goals seemed owed to the fact that his kids witnessed the game more than him intending to provide an overdriven show.

Defender Robin Knoche quickly returned to a pragmatic approach by mentioning, despite the achieved success the season hasn’t ended yet.

“We stay focused as we always do. It’s game by game and nothing less,” he added.

Fischer called the basic situation promising but far from anything giving reason to freak out. For now, he added, it is satisfying that they repeated last season’s success and again made it into the Euro League.

–IANS

bsk

