Busy day at Man Utd with two new signings, new deal for Rashford

By Agency News Desk

London, July 19 (IANS) Manchester United had a busy day with two new arrivals while striker Marcus Rashford signed a new contract.

Rashford put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at Old Trafford until the end of June 2028, ending speculation over his future given that his previous contract had just a year to run, reports Xinhua.

The England striker scored 30 goals in all competitions following the arrival of Erik ten Hag as coach, putting an end to a previous difficult spell in which he had struggled for confidence and form.

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honor of wearing the shirt,” said Rashford.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager [Ten Hag],” he added.

Earlier in the day, the club also reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in a deal worth around 47.2 million pounds (61.5 million U.S. dollars).

Onana will replace David de Gea, who left the club at the end of June after failing to agree terms for a new contract.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans was a surprise arrival after he signed a short-term contract to allow him to take part in the club’s trip to the United States.

35-year-old Evans made 198 appearances for United before leaving the club in 2015 to join West Bromwich Albion and then Leicester City, and had been training with the United Under-21 after his contract with Leicester expired at the end of last season.

Whether the veteran will be offered a permanent deal is still uncertain, but the news will raise further doubts over the future of Harry Maguire, who was recently stripped of the captaincy by Ten Hag.

–IANS

cs

