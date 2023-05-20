scorecardresearch
Buttler registers shocking IPL record, fans roast RR opener

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ star opener Jos Buttler had made a strong start to the 2023 season of the IPL. But as the season progressed, he faced inconsistency in his performance.

Buttler has registered a rather unwanted IPL feat. After he was dismissed on 0 in the side’s last league game against Punjab Kings on Friday night, he recorded the most ducks in a single season (5).

Herschelle Gibbs (Deccan Chargers, 2009), Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India, 2011), Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2012), Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, 2020), Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021), and Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021) all had four IPL ducks to their names in a season.

The English white-ball captain is now facing the heat from netizens.

“ORANGE CAP IN IPL 2022 AND 5 DUCKS IN IPL 2023..I repeat 5 Ducks in IPL 2023 for Jos Buttler. Your apology should be as louder as your disrespect was!” wrote one on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Horrible season for Jos Buttler. RR should trade him with CSK and take Ben Stokes. Enough is enough.”

–IANS

cs

