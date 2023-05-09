scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Spain’s young tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award, becoming the fourth ATP Tour player after Marat Safin (2001), Rafael Nadal (2006) and Andy Murray (2013) to earn the honour.

The awards were announced Monday evening at a ceremony in Paris. It is the second consecutive year a tennis player has won the award after Emma Raducanu did so in 2022.

Alcaraz’s victory at the 2022 US Open and rise to the world No.1 spot saw him collect the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. He enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 in which he won the US Open and became tennis’s youngest-ever men’s No.1 player. The Spaniard turned 20 a few days before picking up his Laureus Statuette.

“A very special night in Paris! Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees!” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Last year was a historic one for Alcaraz, who captured his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid, lifted his maiden major trophy at the US Open and became the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973). The Spaniard capped it off by becoming the youngest year-end ATP No. 1.

Other nominees for the award were fellow tennis player Elena Rybakina, the Morocco men’s football team, figure skater Nathan Chen and track and field star Tobi Amusan.

Other tennis players who were nominated for an award were Rafael Nadal (World Sportsman of the Year), Iga Swiatek (World Sportswoman of the Year) and Diede de Groot (World Sportsperson of the Year).

The 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards celebrated the best athletes of 2022 and some of the greatest of all time.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull
Next article
IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull

Technology

Over 4.5 mn women, babies die every year during pregnancy: UN

Technology

Overall connected vehicle tech grows 60% in India in Q1

Health & Lifestyle

AI helps create better, simpler hepatitis, Covid-19 tests

Sports

Asia Cup likely to move out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka may host the tournament: Reports

Sports

When Andre Russell gets going, that ground is simply too small for him: Graeme Swann

Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US