Tuesday, December 5, 2023
CBA: Beijing Ducks beats Beijing Royal Fighters in overtime

The Beijing Ducks defeated the Beijing Royal Fighters 109-106 in overtime, while the Guangdong Southern Tigers overcame the Fujian Sturgeons 122-115 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League

Beijing Ducks beats Beijing Royal Fighters in overtime
Beijing Ducks beats Beijing Royal Fighters in overtime

Beijing, Dec 5 (IANS) The Beijing Ducks defeated the Beijing Royal Fighters 109-106 in overtime, while the Guangdong Southern Tigers overcame the Fujian Sturgeons 122-115 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League.

The Beijing Ducks and the Beijing Royal Fighters had a close score throughout the game and fierce plays from both sides. The Beijing Royal Fighters took the lead into the halftime, enlarging the gap from 19-17 in the first quarter to 47-39 after two quarters, reports Xinhua.

In the third quarter, the Beijing Ducks performed more smoothly, and overtook the Beijing Royal Fighters 72-70. The last quarter saw a back-and-forth battle and two teams were tied 96-96.

In overtime, with Marcus Keene’s successful three-pointer shot, the Beijing Ducks kept the narrow lead to the end with a 109-106 victory over the Beijing Royal Fighters.

Marcus Keene said: “It’s my second game here in the CBA and I just wanted to show the team what I’m capable of doing. I just got here on Wednesday, but the coach trust me, and my teammates know what I could do and trust me. And it was a fun game today, and I’m glad we got to win.”

On the same day, the Shanxi Loongs triumphed over the Sichuan Blue Whales 115-107. The Tianjin Pioneers beat the Qingdao Eagles 100-83, and the Nanjing Monkey Kings squeezed past the Zhejiang Lions 96-93.

–IANS

cs/

