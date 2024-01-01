Monday, January 1, 2024
CBA Roundup: Fujian ends No.1 Xinjiang's 12-game win streak

Eugene German scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists as the 16th-ranked Fujian Sturgeons pulled off a home victory over leaders Xinjiang Flying Tigers

By Agency News Desk
Beijing, Jan 1 (IANS) Eugene German scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists as the 16th-ranked Fujian Sturgeons pulled off a home victory over leaders Xinjiang Flying Tigers, 104-93, in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League on Sunday.

Fujian led the opening stages with a 13-point advantage, however, Xinjiang made a 34-19 run in the second quarter to go up at 51-44 before halftime, reports Xinhua.

German hit a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Fujian reversed the situation. The 26-year-old American continued to impress in the last period and finally helped Fujian snap their six-game losing streak.

Travis Trice scored 17 points, Qi Lin 16 and Abudushalamu Abudurexiti 15 for Xinjiang, who had won 12 straight games before Sunday’s match.

Five players scored double-digits as the Qingdao Eagles led through all four quarters to grab their fourth straight win with a 104-92 victory over the sixth-ranked Shenzhen Aviators.

Elsewhere, the Ningbo Rockets defeated the Sichuan Blue Whales 106-101 at home, the Shandong Heroes cruised past the Guangzhou Loong Lions 103-83, and the Tianjin Pioneers overturned Shanghai Sharks 117-113.

–IANS

