scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Champions League: AC Milan enter semifinals for the first time in 16 years

By Agency News Desk

Naples, April 19 (IANS) Seven-time winners AC Milan are back in the last four of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2007 after a 1-1 draw with Napoli secured their progress.

After a narrow win in the first leg, a battling 1-1 draw in Naples saw Milan making the final four of Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 16 years. They joined Juventus as the Italian team with most number of appearances at this stage of the competition (seven)

The match got underway with Napoli piling on the pressure and AC Milan looking to counter on the break. They threatened through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (9′) and Politano’s two attempts from the edge of the area.

The best chance to break the deadlock came from the spot as Mario Rui brought down Rafa Leao in the box after good link-up play with Theo Hernandez, but Olivier Giroud found the gloves of Meret, who guessed the right way to save after 23 minutes.

Five minutes later, the French striker had another glorious chance, after being set up by Sandro Tonali, but his left-footed shot on target was again kept out by Meret.

A deserved lead for the Lian did eventually come, though, after 43 minutes when Leao accelerated away and got past three defenders before squaring to Olivier who slotted home into an open net to make it 1-0.

The second half started off with an early opportunity for Kvaratskhelia, who fired over from a good position. The tempo of the game showed no signs of letting up, with AC Milan organised and compact up against the home side’s forward attacks.

Napoli gave AC Milan backline a slight scare in the 58th and 60th minute, first through Kvaratskhelia, whose attempt was off target, and Lozano, who shot over the bar with his left.

Changes from both sides didn’t alter the pattern, with AC Milan only conceding long-range efforts to the hosts. After 81 minutes, Napoli earned a penalty from Tomori’s handball, but Mike Maignan got the better of Kvaratskhelia and made a super diving save to maintain the AC Milan’s one-goal advantage.

Napoli did find an equaliser deep into stoppage-time through Osimhen’s header, after Raspadori’s cross in, but AC Milan held on to go through to the semifinals.

The focus will now turn to the semifinals, where AC Milan will face either Inter or Benfica.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde
Next article
Late Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K

Sports

Real Madrid defeat Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn’t ‘interested in working with her’

Lyrics

Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash – Door Hova Gey Song Lyrics

News

Megha Chakraborty on co-star Seerat Kapoor: 'We are good friends off the screen'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit; Ankit Gupta’s comment is making us go crazy

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to get the team over the line, says Tim David ahead of the KKR clash

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma deserved one more over, say experts after Royals down Titans

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

News

Mischa Barton joins new season of 'Neighbours' as guest star

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United FC look for full points against Churchill Brothers

Sports

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan is leading Punjab Kings by example, says Mohammad Kaif

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Shanmukha Pulli triumphs in a three-way tie

News

Ben Affleck calls out Matt Damon for never paying bills, cleaning up when they're roomies

Technology

Samsung cuts pay hike to average 4.1%, freezes raises for board members

Sports

The entire nation was united to watch IPL: Ravi Shastri recalls first day of the league

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala to clash in quarterfinals

Technology

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US