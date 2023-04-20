scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

By Agency News Desk

Milan, April 20 (IANS) Italian giants Inter set up a Champions League semifinal against city rivals AC Milan as they saw off the challenge of Portuguese club Benfica in an eventful quarterfinal second leg at San Siro.

Inter were held to a 3-3 draw by a fighting Benfica but they had done enough in the first leg to advance 5-3 on aggregate.

Inter led 2-0 from the first leg and extended that lead inside a quarter of an hour thanks to a fine strike from Nicolò Barella, who drove forward, exchanged passes with Lautaro Martínez and then curled in with his weaker left foot.

Martínez had a goal disallowed as Inter looked to press home their advantage, but Benfica drew level on the night when Fredrik Aursnes rose superbly to head in Rafa Silva’s right-wing cross.

David Neres was introduced at the break by the visitors and they started the second half brightly, but just before the midway point of the half, the home side got the crucial third goal of the evening when Martínez blasted in Federico Dimarco’s low pass across the box.

Inter substitute Joaquín Correa then got in on the action when he collected Dimarco’s pass and cut inside before finishing well via the far post.

But the drama was far from over as António Silva headed in to reduce Benfica’s arrears before Petar Musa fired in through a crowd of bodies to prevent his side from suffering a fourth successive loss in all competitions.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Tim Cook inaugurates retail store in Delhi's Saket amid huge crowd
Next article
Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Cook unveils Apple Saket store
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting should take the blame for Delhi's disastrous start, says Virender Sehwag

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chatrapathi with Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

Health & Lifestyle

Drugs that cut harmful side effects of antibiotics on gut bacteria identified

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Sports

IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Pant after meeting Delhi Capital teammates

News

Kerala film employees body trains its guns on actors

News

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

Freiburg edge Bremen in Bundesliga

Health & Lifestyle

'The heat is on': 10 Maha districts notch 40 degrees plus temperatures

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Health & Lifestyle

Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan fifty, Surya 43 negate Venkatesh Iyer ton as Mumbai Indians down KKR by 5 wickets (Ld)

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

News

Heavy armour, jewellery made 'Ponniyin Selvan' a tough act for Vikram

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

Health & Lifestyle

This AI-based smartphone app may help you quit smoking

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US