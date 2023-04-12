scorecardresearch
Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, April 12 (IANS) Manchester City took a big step towards the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after their outstanding 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie.

It was another record-breaking day for Erling Haaland on Tuesday night as he scored his 45th goal of the season in all competitions, the most in history by a player at a Premier League club.

The Norwegian went past Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who have 44 goals. Both players achieved the feat in 52 appearances while Haaland has managed to create his milestone in just 39.

It took a stunning 25-yard left-footed shot from Rodrigo that flew into the top-left corner to break the deadlock on 27 minutes. Bernardo doubled the advantage with a thumping header on 69 minutes, powerfully meeting Erling Haaland’s cross from the left.

Haaland made it three with a right-foot effort on 76 minutes, his 45th of the season ensuring he’s now scored the most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club.

The win ensured that City are now unbeaten in the last 25 Champions League home games, the longest run by an English team in the competition’s history.

The 2020/21 finalists were full value for their victory and will travel to the Allianz Arena next Wednesday looking to complete the job.

