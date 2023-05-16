scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 15 (IANS) Spanish giants Real Madrid look to be without any serious injury worries ahead of their Champions League semifinal return leg away to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travels to Manchester on the back of a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg. Vinicius Jr’s powerful shot put Madrid ahead in the first half, but Kevin de Bruyne hit a screamer to level for City after the break.

Real Madrid have 24 hours more to prepare for Wednesday’s game as they played Getafe on Saturday in La Liga. The Eurovision Song Contest being held in Liverpool on Saturday means that Man City’s game away to Everton has to wait until Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Madrid did suffer one nervous moment in the closing moments of Saturday’s game when Eduardo Camavinga asked to be substituted and limped off with apparent pain from his left knee.

Although the Frenchman played in midfield against Getafe, he impressed against City at left back last week, helping keep Bernardo Silva under control and surge forward to help set up Vinicius’ goal.

Early indications were that Camavinga would not be able to play on Wednesday, but tests have shown he only has a “very slight strain” to his left knee and has a good chance of being fit for the Etihad Stadium.

Saturday saw Ferland Mendy also return to play 45 minutes at left back after just over a month out with a muscle injury, but he looked off the pace and was substituted at halftime. Ancelotti would surely prefer not to risk him against players such as Silva, De Bruyne or Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile, forwards Karim Benzema and Rodrygo carried out recovery sessions on Monday, along with defender David Alaba, who is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger in central defense on Wednesday night.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India
Next article
IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

Sports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

News

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Sports

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Jyothi Vennam to lead Indian challenge in Stage 2 at Shanghai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US