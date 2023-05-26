scorecardresearch
Chandigarh wins women's T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf in Bengaluru

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Chandigarh have won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) Women’s 4th T-10 National Cricket Championship for deaf – 2023 in Bengaluru, beating two-time winners Mumbai in the final.

Electing to bat first, Mumbai were all out for 73 in eight overs and Chandigarh chased the target in 7.1 overs and won the match by 8 wickets.

Mumbai lost Needa Shaikh early. Needa had been in great form, and her wicket was a crucial moment in the game. Fauzia and Neelam Kini stitched together a partnership of 46 runs, and Mumbai managed to score 73.

It was a challenging total, and Chandigarh had to bat well. Chandigarh lost an early wicket when the captain was dismissed on 2. But it was Neha’s innings of 56 not out off 23 balls that made the difference at the end.

She played the innings of the tournament and batted effortlessly. She single-handedly chased the total down and helped Chandigarh lift their maiden title.

The closing ceremony was held at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio and was presided over by Mamatha Maben, the former Indian woman cricketer.

While Neha (Chandigarh) was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ and was also adjudged the ‘Best Batswoman of the Series’. Dharya was declared the ‘Best Bowler of the Series’ and Needa Shaikh was awarded ‘Player of the Series’. The awards were presented by Shamanth SM, a Bengaluru-based cricketer.

Congratulating the winners and all the other players from the tournament, former cricketer Mamatha Maben, said, “I am extremely grateful to IDCA for providing deaf women cricketers the right platform to showcase their talent and realize their long-standing dreams.

“I feel proud seeing these incredible hearing-impaired players, with their extraordinary talent and indomitable spirit, are breaking barriers and inspiring their peers. These tournaments are proof that women’s cricket in India is supporting inclusion & diversity & tremendously showcasing the incredible talent pool available across our country which can be mainstream in future.”

Mumbai reached the final without losing any games in the league stages. Chandigarh defeated unbeaten Delhi in the semifinals.

–IANS

bsk

