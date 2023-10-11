scorecardresearch
China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation

China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation
China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation

Beijing, Oct 11 (IANS) China’s women’s football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games Asian qualifiers.

China just finished a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games, losing to Japan in the semifinals on home ground.

China will face South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea in Group B of the qualifiers, which will be held in Xiamen from October 26 to November 1.

12 teams are divided into three groups for the second phase of the qualifiers. The top-ranked team of each group and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the next stage, where the four progressing teams will vie for the two tickets to the Paris Olympics.

–IANS

hs

10
