China's Cheng, Shi win mixed duet free gold at swimming worlds

Fukuoka, Japan, July 22 (IANS) China’s Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu claimed the mixed duet free title as artistic swimming wrapped up its final day’s competition at the World Aquatics Championships here on Saturday.

Cheng and Shi scored 225.1020 points to secure their second gold and third medal at the Fukuoka worlds following their victory in the team acrobatic event and mixed duet technical bronze, reports Xinhua.

It was China’s third gold from artistic swimming and 14th overall with only one day left before the swimming competition kicks off.

Mexico’s Itzamary Gonzalez Cuellar and Diego Villalobos Carrillo took silver with 192.5500 points, and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu and Mireia Hernandez Luna settled for bronze with 183.4207.

