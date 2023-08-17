scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic makes winning return in US as Davidovich Fokina retires mid-way

By Agency News Desk

Cincinnati (US), Aug 17 (IANS) In his first match in Cincinnati since 2019, and his first tour-level appearance since the Wimbledon final, world no. 2 Novak Djokovic made a winning start as he won a 6-4 opening set against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before the Spaniard retired in the first game of the second set.

It was the pair’s fifth duel and Djokovic improved to 4-1 in his ATP head-to-head against Fokina with the retirement. The Serbian, who won the Western & Southern Open in 2018 and 2020 (when it was held in New York), will next meet Gael Monfils on Thursday.

“It’s never the way you like to win, I think for the crowd as well. Coming in, they expect to see a battle, they expect to see a match. Of course, it’s great for me to be able to come back to the court and win a match. Obviously mixed emotions with the way it finished. Nevertheless, I’m hoping that I can build my form day to day and progress through the tournament by raising the level,” Djokovic said.

Fokina left the court for a medical timeout late in the first set to deal with a back problem, then retired early in the second due to the injury with 46 minutes on the match clock.

After a scrappy start in which Djokovic saved two early break points, the Serbian began to find his footing against the Toronto semi-finalist to take charge of the baseline rallies. Fokina left the court for treatment at 3-4 before the final three games of the set all went against serve.

Now 48/1 in his opening rounds since the start of the 2019 season, Djokovic will next bid to extend his perfect 18-0 tour-level record against Monfils in the Round of 16.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is playing in the US for the first time since losing in the 2021 US Open final as he has been unable to enter the US due to vaccine protocols that required international travellers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

–IANS

bc/bsk

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies
Next article
From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection

Technology

NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

News

From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week

News

Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Technology

Amazon pushing injured employees to keep working at warehouses: Report

News

Lily Allen's dad called cops on her at age 12

News

Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

Technology

OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

News

Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Sports

TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event

News

Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi

Technology

X to soon let users tag timestamps for videos

Sports

Football: Man City lift maiden UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla

Technology

Warner Bros Discovery layoffs hit HBO, Max marketing team

Sports

Finding rhythm, following various protocols hold the key to comeback rides of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors beat Gulbarga Mystics for first victory of the campaign

Sports

Golf: Gaurav Pratap Singh, Sunhit Bishnoi take opening round honours at Pro Championship

Sports

World Surf League: Top seeds flare on Day 2 of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US