Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Odisha FC on Friday announced the departure of their Super Cup-winning coach Clifford Miranda. The club also appointed Floyd Pinto as the club’s new assistant coach.

Miranda, who took over as the interim head coach at the end of the season after the departure of Josep Gombau, led the Kalinga Warriors to Super Cup glory and also helped them qualify for the AFC Cup with a win over Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoff.

The 40-year-old has left the club to pursue a fresh challenge, the club said in its statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and acknowledge Clifford for his immense contribution to the overall growth and success of the team during the 2022-2023 season. Under his guidance, the club won its first trophy in the form of the Hero Super Cup and secured a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage for the first time in its history,” the club said in an official statement.

“Despite being offered an elevated position within the club, Clifford has chosen to pursue a different journey and new challenges. We wish him well always!” the statement further read.

Miranda had joined the club from FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as assistant coach and helped the club in reaching the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time. He then galvanised the group having taken over the reins after a tough end to the ISL season and guided the club to the Super Cup title in grand style while playing a good brand of football.

Miranda became the first Indian head coach to win the Super Cup crown and will leave Odisha FC after a fabulous year as a coach.

Meanwhile, Pinto took interim charge of the Highlanders at the end of the ISL 2022-23 season and lifted the team after a disappointing season and guided them to the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

The 36-year-old has had successful stints with the India U-17 and U-19 teams as well as with the Indian Arrows side. He guided the junior national team to victory in the SAFF U-19 Championships.

“As assistant coach, Pinto’s expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the team for the upcoming season with head coach Sergio Lobera, player development, and overall success. The club is absolutely ecstatic to have Floyd Pinto on board for the upcoming season and wishes him nothing but the best,” the club said in a statement.

–IANS

ak/