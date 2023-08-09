scorecardresearch
Coach Lopetegui leaves Wolves after disagreement over signings

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has left Wolverhampton just three days before the start of the new Premier League season following a disagreement over the lack of new signings at the club.

Lopetegui had been at the helm for nine months, steering them clear of relegation after taking over during their stint at the bottom of the table. Yet, the summer saw key players such as Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady, and Ryan Giles depart, with no incoming replacements. This lack of reinforcements became a significant point of contention, Xinhua reported.

A club statement elucidated the situation: “The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties.”

Lopetegui’s abrupt exit from Wolves draws parallels to his dismissal as the coach of the Spain national team on the cusp of the 2018 World Cup finals, following the revelation of his agreement with Real Madrid.

Rumors suggest that former Bournemouth coach Gary O’Neil is in the running to become the next Wolverhampton coach.

