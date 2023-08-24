scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Coimbatore Open: Manish Thakran surges into two-shot lead; Om Prakash; Aryan Roopa Anand give chase

By Agency News Desk

Coimbatore, Aug 24 (IANS) Manish Thakran of Gurugram kept alive his hopes of a maiden title after he returned a hard-fought two-under 70 that saw him surge into a two-shot lead at 12-under 204 in round three of the Coimbatore Open here on Thursday.

Come the final day at the Coimbatore Golf Club, Thakran will be chased by the duo of PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan (68) of Mhow and Bengaluru-based rookie Aryan Roopa Anand (72), both lying tied second at 10-under 206.

Manish Thakran (68-66-70), one of the three joint halfway leaders, wasn’t having a great day with the putter as was evident from his three-putt bogey on the third.

But despite missing out on some short putts, the 27-year-old Manish made the most of his birdie opportunities on the sixth, 10th and 15th to keep his nose in front of the rest.

Thakran, an all-rounder of sorts, who played basketball, football, volleyball and table tennis at a competitive level during his school days before taking to golf at the age of 18, sank a 15-footer on the 10th and landed his bunker shot close to the pin on the 15th.

Finally, as the wind picked up on his last three holes, Manish negotiated the conditions well to walk away with pars on that stretch.

Manish, who refers to the 2-iron as his ‘go-to club’, said, “The conditions were a lot calmer today as compared to round two but my putting wasn’t as good as the last two days so that affected my scoring. But I’m happy to have grinded it out today and that has put me in a great position ahead of the final round.

“Om Prakash and Aryan, the two players with me in the leader group have had a good run this year, but I’ll not be thinking too much about that and instead will just look to enjoy myself out there on the last day and play without any expectations like I’ve done so far this week. Importantly, I’ll be playing at the same time tomorrow, so I know what to expect when it comes to the wind and the course conditions.

“The first two holes will be crucial as the first has a small green while the second has a narrow fairway,” added Thakran, who plays at the Classic Golf Resort in Nuh, Haryana.

Om Prakash Chouhan (67-71-68), winner of a Challenge Tour and PGTI co-sanctioned event in Bengaluru this year, is the most experienced hand and the only tournament winner among the top-5 on the leaderboard. Chouhan’s six birdies and two bogeys saw him jump four spots to T2 as he announced his name as one of the top contenders in the race for the title.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old Chouhan has been runner-up at a PGTI event in Coimbatore back in 2014. He will now look to go one better.

Aryan Roopa Anand (66-68-72), who was part of the joint lead over the first two days, slipped to tied second following his 72 on Thursday.

Delhi-based players Saptak Talwar (72) and Harshjeet Singh Sethie (72) continued in fourth and fifth places respectively with totals of nine-under 207 and eight-under 208.

Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja, joint leader in the first two rounds, dropped out of the lead for the first time following his 75 on day three. Thangaraja occupied tied sixth place at seven-under 209 along with Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R (68).

Round 3 leaderboard:

204: Manish Thakran (68-66-70)

206: Om Prakash Chouhan (67-71-68); Aryan Roopa Anand (66-68-72)

207: Saptak Talwar (66-69-72)

208: Harshjeet Singh Sethie (69-67-72).

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sana Amin Sheikh opens up about her character in 'Scam 2003:The Telgi story'
Next article
Gujarat: Doctors at SSG Hospital in Vadodara call strike after attack on medical staff
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat: Doctors at SSG Hospital in Vadodara call strike after attack on medical staff

News

Sana Amin Sheikh opens up about her character in 'Scam 2003:The Telgi story'

Sports

Rahmanullah Gurbaz becomes the third fastest player to smash five ODI hundreds with 151 against Pakistan

Technology

Asian Americans have significantly high exposure to 'toxic forever' chemicals 

News

National Awards: '777 Charlie' wins Best Kannada Film

Sports

Olympic bronze medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik described Thursday as a black day for Indian wrestling after the national body for the...

Health & Lifestyle

Central universities research says coconut coir has anti-cancerous qualities

News

Receiving National Award for Best Direction is 'surreal feeling': Nikhil Mahajan

Sports

'Proud of Praggnanandhaa', PM Modi praises young GM for runner-up finish in World Cup

News

Allu Arjun becomes first Tollywood star to win 'best actor' National Award

News

National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon was in a meeting, 'completely unaware' of her Best Actress win

Technology

Meta launches its own AI code-writing tool

News

69th National Film Awards: Devi Sri Prasad calls his win for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ a ‘profound honour’

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Rajeshwari finishes fifth in trap, wins India's 7th Paris quota

Technology

Chandrayaan 3 success a testament of our deep tech capabilities: MoS IT

Technology

Driverless cars worse at detecting kids, dark-skinned individuals on street: Study 

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Phalguni Singh’s goal takes NorthEast United to the semifinals

News

69th National Film Awards: Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' clinches Best Gujarati Film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US