scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Colombian-born forward Reinoso earns Bolivia call-up

By Agency News Desk

La Paz, Nov 9 (IANS) Colombia-born striker Jair Reinoso has been included in Bolivia’s squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay, the Bolivian Football Association said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Reinoso, who gained Bolivian citizenship after spells with several local clubs dating back to 2008, was rewarded for his impressive form for Aurora in Bolivia’s top division this season, reports Xinhua.

As expected, Bolivia’s 27-man squad also includes Barcelona B forward Jaume Cuellar, Independiente del Valle striker Marcelo Moreno and Santos midfielder Miguel Terceros.

“I hope that the players we have called up come motivated to wear the national team shirt,” head coach Antonio Zago told journalists.

Bolivia will face Peru in La Paz on November 16 and Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

The Verde are currently at the foot of the 10-team South American zone qualifying group, having failed to pick up a point from their first four games.

The top six sides will earn a direct berth at football’s showpiece tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico while the seventh-ranked team will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

–IANS

cs/bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rashmi Gupta to have low-key intimate b'day celebration
Next article
Final set of tickets for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 knockouts to go live on Thursday
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US