Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood hailed the confidence shown by his side in winning the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers by beating the Netherlands in the final, adding that the team will aim to carry the conviction in themselves to the main quadrennial event to be played from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, were unbeaten in eight matches in the Qualifiers to seal their place at the Men’s ODI World Cup in India and followed it up by sealing a comfortable 128-run victory over the Netherlands to clinch the overall trophy.

“The first goal was to qualify for the World Cup, which we did and then the next goal was to come here and try and win the final as well, which thankfully we have done. There was obviously pressure coming into this tournament, expectation from the people at home to qualify for the World Cup, so I think we can go home happy.”

“From a personal point of view with the team, our gameplan moving forward we managed to build on that coming out of the Afghan series before this and I think the confidence we have grown and shown in this tournament we can take into the World Cup with us,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Sri Lanka began their Qualifier campaign in style, winning all four of their group matches before continuing their unbeaten run to finish top of the Super Six standings. The Dasun Shanaka-led side rounded off their campaign in style, their bowlers impressing once again to rip through the Netherlands’ top order and bowl them out for just 105 in a chase of 234.

Silverwood also revealed how pleased he was by the performances of young bowlers Dilshan Madushanka (3/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (4/31) alongside star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/35).

“We have seen two young bowlers here on show today with immense potential and have big futures ahead of them and equally we have seen the spin bowling department just how strong we are there. As a bowling unit, everyone who has taken part has really shone for us.”

Hasaranga ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 22, just one more than compatriot Theekshana, and the 25-year-old is confident Sri Lanka’s bowlers can repeat their performances in India during the ODI World Cup.

“Before we came here, we had a good series against Afghanistan. Our bowlers bowled really well and they carried that momentum into this tournament. We saw when we batted how the wicket was.”

“As a bowling unit, we tried to bowl stump-to-stump and I tried to do the same as well. I want to take this momentum into the World Cup in India. Our bowlers have played a lot of games in India in the last two years, and we know how the wickets behave.”

Despite losing the final, the Netherlands have sealed their spot for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup with some impressive wins over West Indies and Scotland. But with no international matches on their schedule till the mega event, head coach Ryan Cook requested from the post-match press conference for crucial game time for his team as well as in sponsorship.

“This is a call-out to anyone who wants to play against us. We’d love to have a fixture or two. Our guys have not been to the sub-continent many times before, so it would be good to have some fixtures somewhere in the sub-continent as well. Here’s a full invitation to any sponsors out there who feel like being on the front and the side of the shirt in the World Cup.”

