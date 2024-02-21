HomeWorldSports

CSK to go against RCB in the season opener of IPL on March 22: Report

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday will announce the schedule of the first-15 days of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2024.

However, earlier on Tuesday IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the tournament will take place entirely in India and also announced the tentative schedule to be expected in coming days with the other half of the schedule to be released after General Elections 2024.

A source privy to BCCI told IANS that “IPL 2024 will kick off on in Chennai on March 22 and the tentative schedule of the first 15 days of the tournament will be revealed on Thursday”.

“Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at M. A Chidambaram,” he added.

–IANS

hs/

Previous article
Cabinet gives go-ahead for up to 100% FDI in space sector
Next article
Entry of BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son sparks political tussle in RCA
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US