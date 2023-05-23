scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cuiaba beat Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, May 23 (IANS) A first-half goal from forward Deyverson Acosta gave Cuiaba a 1-0 away victory over Cruzeiro in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Acosta put the visitors ahead by meeting Fernando Sobral’s cross from the right wing and heading home at the near post on Monday.

Cruzeiro controlled 66 per cent of the possession, completed almost twice as many passes as their rivals and had eight shots on target compared to Cuiaba’s two.

But the Belo Horizonte outfit were unable to capitalize on their dominance as they suffered their third league defeat of the season so far, a Xinhua report said.

The result leaves Cruzeiro fifth in the 20-team standings with 12 points from seven outings while Cuiaba are 14th, five points further back.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'We aim to be back stronger', says Kohli after RCB's exit from IPL 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'We aim to be back stronger', says Kohli after RCB's exit from IPL 2023

Technology

Paytm Money launches bond investing, to drive innovation by simplifying investing

Health & Lifestyle

American private astronaut mission to test cancer drugs in space

News

Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture

News

Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

Sports

Indian para shooters eye 100th medal, leave for Changwon World Cup

News

Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

Health & Lifestyle

Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer from back pain by 2050: Lancet

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z opted to buy $200 mn mansion with cash

News

Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson’s passing: ‘Pure joy’; ‘gone too soon’

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Vin Diesel says ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US