Davis Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan to enter World Group I

By Agency News Desk

Islamabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The Indian team reached the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I with a victory over Pakistan on the historic visit to the neighbouring nation after 60 years, here on Sunday.

Going into Day 2 World Group I play-off tie with a 2-0 lead, the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni overcame a late challenge from Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the doubles match to seal the tie.

The Bhambri-Myneni pair outplayed the Pakistani duo in a two-hour encounter to register a 6-2, 7-6(7-6) victory. This is India’s eighth straight victory against Pakistan in Davis Cup.

With singles victories registered by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji on Day 1, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

On the opening day on Saturday, Ramanathan defeated Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7(7-3), 7-6(7-4), 6-0, while Sriram Balaji registered straight sets 7-5, 6-3 win over Aqeel Khan.

The reverse singles, where Niki Poonacha takes on Muhammad Shoaib and Sriram plays Aisam, will be dead rubbers.

Agency News Desk
