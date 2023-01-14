scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Defending champion Bugatha eyes Asian Games qualification

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) The Asian Games qualifying mark of 2 hours & 15 minutes is on defending Indian Elite champion Srinu Bugatha’s mind as he eyes a winning start to the new year at the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon, here on Sunday.

The Army runner went under the cut-off in 2021 and is hoping to repeat the feat in the 18th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and qualify for the continental games in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

Over 55,000 runners will be taking part across six categories in Asia’s largest road race that will see the podium finishers take home INR 500,000, 400,000 and 300,000 respectively.

“I want to put in a better time compared to 2020,” said Bugatha, who clocked 2:18:44 over the challenging course in 2020, but holds a personal best of 2:14:59, told a news conference on Saturday.

Challenging Bugatha will be Olympian and former Asian marathon champion Gopi T, who is returning to competitive action after three years following knee surgery.

“I need to credit the Tata Mumbai Marathon for my evolution as a runner,” said Gopi, who began as a pacer at India’s biggest race in 2016 and won in 2018.

Defending Indian women’s champion Sudha Singh is gunning for her fifth crown to add to her titles in 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2016. “The field is pretty competitive and the route is challenging, you feel it, especially past the 35-km mark,” the Olympian said.

Contending for top honours in the women’s field is Jigmet Dolma, who finished fifth in 2020 after taking third place in 2017& 2019. “My focus is to set a personal best,” the lady from Ladakh said.

In the half marathon category, 2016 winner Deepak Kumbhar and defending champion Parul Chaudhary will lead the men’s and women’s fields.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Apple releases music, TV, Devices apps on Microsoft Store
Next article
Continental Europe lead Great Britain & Ireland 3-2 after Day 1 in Hero Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

JSW Sports signs India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat

Sports

Continental Europe lead Great Britain & Ireland 3-2 after Day 1 in Hero Cup

Technology

Apple releases music, TV, Devices apps on Microsoft Store

Technology

Microsoft enables AI chatbots to empower knowledge workers, creative souls

News

Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors

News

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

News

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

Technology

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter

News

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

News

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Sports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US