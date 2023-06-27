Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Eastbourne (England), June 27 (IANS) Defending champion Petra Kvitova and No.10 seed Barbora Krejcikova withdrawn from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova won her 31st WTA Tour title last week in Berlin. She had been scheduled to play Jelena Ostapenko in the first round in a rematch of the 2022 final.

Ostapenko, who won her sixth career title last week in Birmingham, will instead play lucky loser Czech player Barbora Strycova.

“I’m very sad that I have to withdraw from the tournament in Eastbourne and not have the chance to defend my title. It’s one of my favourite stops on tour and I wish everyone a great week,” Kvitova said in a statement.

Krejcikova returned to the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings for the first time in over a year on Monday, after her finalist showing last week in Birmingham. Her spot in the draw was taken by lucky loser Rebecca Marino of Canada.

The 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew, citing a right shoulder injury. Potapova, a semifinalist in Birmingham last week, was due to face Camila Giorgi on Tuesday and has been replaced by British player Heather Watson in the draw.

