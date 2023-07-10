scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Delhi court seeks minor's response on cancellation report of POCSO case against WFI chief

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the minor wrestler complainant’s response on police’s cancellation report filed in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed for a response to the police report to be filed by August 1, also the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had, on June 15, sought cancellation of the FIR in the minor wrestler’s complaint case alleging sexual harassment by Singh.

The 550-page report filed by police before the Patiala House Court had said that no corroborative evidence was found in allegations by the minor.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police had said.

The FIR on the accusations made by a minor was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

However, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case had stepped forward and claimed that he filed a “false” complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The father has alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the chief’s perceived biased treatment towards his daughter.

A second statement under section 164 of CrPC of the minor was recorded in the court on June 5 and in the statement, she had not alleged sexual harassment, as per sources.

–IANS

spr/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Injured Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes 2023
Next article
Jr women's hockey nationals: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana storm into semifinals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF Awards: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named Footballers of the Year for 2022-23

Sports

14 events lined up in second half of Indian pro golf season with INR 33.35 crore prize fund on offer

Sports

Yash Dhull to lead India A squad in Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka

Sports

ECB announce 2024 home schedule for men's and women's teams

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Looked most disappointing', Ponting suggests England to drop Anderson for 3rd Test

Sports

Jr women's hockey nationals: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana storm into semifinals

Sports

Injured Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes 2023

Sports

Pakistan to tour England in May 2024 in preparation for Men's T20 World Cup

Sports

Vinesh, Bajrang going abroad for training or 'chamatkari kheer'? NADA must keep an eye: Ex-SAI coach

Sports

'Wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic ends up with nine or 10 Wimbledon titles': Mats Wilander

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu becomes first Sri Lanka player to top Women's ODI player rankings

Sports

Wang Chuqin becomes new men's world No. 1 in table tennis

Sports

Travis Head reveals Bairstow almost stumped him in Ashes opener

Sports

Newell's extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bairstow's dismissal will galvanise England in comeback bid, says Brendon McCullum

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We will check him and work it out', says McCullum on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain

Sports

Gujarat Giants completes NYP trials for PKL's Season 10

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US