Delhi court summons wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation complaint

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday summoned wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by sports coach Naresh Dahiya

The complainant has alleged that Punia, in company of other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against him in a press conference, held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during the famous protest by female wrestlers against alleged sexual harassment by the BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal held that he is of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.

During the hearing, he said that at the stage of summoning, it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.

“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I, am of the prima facie view, that all the ingredients of defamation are made out,” the magistrate said.

He said that the statement made in the press conference appears to be a result of malicious intent and not made in good faith.

“In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC,” the magistrate said.

