Dhoni trains next generation of women cricketers at 'Cricket Clinic – MSD' workshop

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Former India men’s team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni mentored a group of aspiring under-19 women cricketers during a specially curated workshop titled ‘Cricket Clinic – MSD’.

The workshop was organised recently at the Wankhede stadium, where the former wicketkeeper-batter held a training session with 15 players and shared some valuable tips along with his on-field experiences and learnings.

These players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard, the current title sponsor of all domestic and international matches in India, for young women cricketers.

During the course of the workshop, Dhoni guided the players on managing pressure, making a career in cricket, maintaining fitness, devising the right game plan, and a lot more about other aspects of the game.

Dhoni, the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning captain, also passed on valuable tips to players on batting technique, body movement, and wicketkeeping.

The event concluded with Dhoni posing with the girls and giving them bats autographed by him. The workshop was held to help young women cricketers develop a passion for the game through interesting and insightful experiences, with many more in the pipeline in the coming weeks.

“India has always been a sporting powerhouse and women cricketers today are breaking the glass ceiling with their consistent performance and strong determination. My interactions with several women cricketers during Mastercard Cricket Clinic – MSD have deepened my confidence in the future of women’s cricket in India.”

“I am extremely excited to partner with Mastercard for furthering the women in sports movement and offering them a priceless learning experience,” he said in an official release.

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, played 90 Test matches, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is till 2019, amassing more than 15,000 international runs, including 16 centuries, and more than 800 dismissals as a wicketkeeper.

“Mastercard is deeply invested in encouraging women in sports through priceless experiences in the form of mentorship and training. This cricket clinic with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is an initiative that will help aspiring women cricketers realize their dreams and make the country proud both on and off the field,” said Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

He became a widely-popular cricketer for his unconventional style and his ability to remain calm in the face of huge pressure as a leader. Since his international retirement in August 2020, he has continued to play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, 2021 and 2022, with him all set to play in IPL 2023, starting from March 31.

He has also captained Chennai to four IPL titles and five runners-up finishes, apart from two CLT20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

–IANS

nr/bsk