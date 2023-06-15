scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Varun Tomar claims Air Pistol title in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh (UP) shooter Varun Tomar, an ISSF World Cup stage medallist for India earlier this year, claimed the men’s 10m Air Pistol title at the ongoing 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, being held at Bhopal’s M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges.

Varun shot 241.9 in the final to pip Army’s Shravan Kumar who was 0.7 behind in a silver-winning effort with 241.2. Sagar Dangi, also belonging to the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) which had as many as six-shooters in the final, came third with 219.4, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Thursday.

Shravan was the best shooter in qualifying with a score of 584, a clear two points ahead of teammate Ayush Chawla, who finished with 582. Varun qualified fifth with a modest 581in the huge 400+ field.

In the final, however, he showed his international class, beginning proceedings with a perfect 10.9 for impact. A 9.1 in his 17th shot, allowed Shravan to catch up and even take the lead in the end stages.

As Sagar was eliminated in third place, Shravan went into the final two shots of the 24-shot final, 0.6 ahead of Varun, however, he was unable to hit the 10-ring as Varun shot 10.4 and 9.4 to claim victory. Shravan’s final two shots were scored 9.6 and 8.9.

In the junior men’s 10m Air Pistol, Haryana’s Kamaljeet was the winner, finishing with a score of 243.7 in the final. Karnataka’s Jonathan Antony was second while UP’s Yash Tomar was third.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'
Next article
Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

News

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

News

Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

News

Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'

News

Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge

Sports

Arrogance has crept into Indian cricket, says Sir Andy Roberts after India's WTC Final loss

Technology

Google Lens to help you find skin conditions

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house is 'an art museum of recycled materials'

Health & Lifestyle

First pvt hospital carries out swap renal treatment

Health & Lifestyle

New MRI technique reveals changes in brain post Covid infection

News

Neena Gupta says 'Hindi-Vindi' brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's drug to lead obesity, diabetes treatment: Report

Sports

100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation

Technology

Indian firms spent avg of Rs 370 cr on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Technology

Microsoft testing updated Windows Ink

Sports

Ashes 2023: Scott Boland has done everything that he can for selection, says Andrew McDonald

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US