Dybala cut from Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, Oct 9 (IANS) Roma forward Paulo Dybala will miss Argentina’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru due to a knee injury, the Argentine Football Association said.

The 29-year-old limped off in the first half of Roma’s 4-1 Serie A win at Cagliari after suffering a knock to his left knee, reports Xinhua.

“Paulo Dybala has been omitted from the squad because of injury,” the AFA said in a social media post. It did not immediately name a replacement for the former Juventus star.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho told reporters after the match that Dybala would undergo scans on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 12 and Peru in Lima five days later.

The reigning world champions began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece tournament with victories over Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

–IANS

cs

3
