Dynamix Achievers beats Madon Polo to claim Aditya Birla Memorial Cup

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim the Aditya Birla Memorial Cup 2023, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Saturday.

Dynamix Achievers were the first team to enter into the finals after registering two wins in their league matches. Mayfair Polo were tied for second place with Madon Polo and Carysil Polo as everyone won one game out of their respective two games.

A penalty shoot-out took place on Friday to decide the second finalist and Madon Polo came out victorious.

Both teams consist of 4 players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills.

In the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie opened the scoring for the Dynamix Achievers with a penalty. Simran Shergill equalised for the Madon Polo team. In the second half of the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored after riding all the way from the halfway line. Shamsheer scored the next goal of the game, the score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (3-1).

In the second chukker, Shamsheer Ali scored once again for Dynamix Achievers. In the second half of the chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored back to back to further increase his team’s lead. Dhruv Pal Godara scored for Madon Polo from a penalty. Shamsheer Ali scored again after a beautiful long pass from Chris Mackenzie. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix achievers – Madon Polo (7-2).

In the third chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for his team from a penalty. Chris Mackenzie replied soon and scored once again for Dynamix achievers. In the second half of the chukker, Salim Azmi scored for Madon Polo after a lovely long pass from Simran Shergill. Shamsheer Ali scored again and this time from a spectacular backhand. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix achievers – Madon Polo (9-4).

In the fourth chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored once again from a penalty for Madon Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Simran Shergill scored from a long grounded shot to close the gap between the teams. Quickly following that Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for Madon Polo, but they fell short of the mark. The score line at the end of the half was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (9-7).

–IANS

cs

Dakar Rally: Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler finish Stage 13 in Top-10
Almost 60,000 people have died of Covid in China in past five weeks
Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

