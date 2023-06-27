scorecardresearch
Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

By Agency News Desk

Astana (Kazakhstan), June 27 (IANS) Despite his best efforts, India’s Ankit Narwal suffered a hard-fought defeat against local star Sultan Mussinov in his opening match in the 63.5kg weight category and bowed out of the 2nd Elorda Cup here on Tuesday.

Going up against Kazakhstan boxer, Ankit put up a stern fight but went down fighting to endure a 0-5 defeat and exited the tournament.

On Wednesday, six Indian pugilists will take to the ring to contest their respective tournament openers. The 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) will face Viktoriya Grafeyeva of Kazakhstan in her first match.

Alongside Sonia, female pugilists Shvinder Singh Kaur (50kg) and Poonam (60kg) will also be in action. While Shvinder will go head-to-head against Turapbay Gulnar of Kazakhstan, Poonam will square off against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

On Wednesday, Male pugilists Zoram Muana (51kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg) and Sanjay (80kg) will also start their respective campaigns.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a 16-member squad across male and female categories to compete in the tournament. Having clinched 14 medals at the previous edition of the competition, India will be determined to better their tally this time round.

The gold medallists of the tournament will be awarded a catch award of 700 USD, the silver medallists will receive 400 USD while the two boxers who will take the bronze medals will each get 200 USD.

India squad for Elorda Cup 2023:

Men: Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Zoram Muana (51kg), Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg), Ashish Kumar (57kg), Vijay Kumar (60kg), Ankit Narwal (63.5kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Sumit (86kg)

Women: Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (50kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Poonam (60kg), Neema (63kg), Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) and Sushma (81kg).

–IANS

bsk

