England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

Munich (Germany), Aug 12 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane on Saturday joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club. He has signed a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) and could make his debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

The 30-year old leaves Premier League side Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here,” said Kane in a statement, issued by Bayern.

The striker has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

“Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance – my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga,” said FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

Kane, who is England’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals in 84 matches, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

His career started at London club Ridgeway Rovers. Via the Arsenal and Watford youth sections, Kane joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2004. He represented the club at all junior levels up to U18 and signed his first professional contract in July 2010.

Starting in 2011, Kane played 435 competitive games for Spurs. He was Premier League top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and has the second-highest total in league history after Alan Shearer.

For England, Kane finished as top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals.

