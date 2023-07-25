scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

England's 'Bazball' approach can only be played on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 25 (IANS) Indian wicket keeper-batter Ishan Kishan believes that England cricket team’s ‘Bazball’ batting approach is best suited for flat surfaces and it is not necessary to play in that aggressive manner in every Test match.

After making his Test debut in the first match against the West Indies in Dominica, Ishan who scored his maiden Test fifty in 33 balls in the second innings of the drawn second game here, emphasized the significance of pitch conditions in shaping the batting strategy.

He pointed out that on flat surfaces, where quick scoring is possible, employing the ‘Bazball’ approach could prove advantageous.

“It is not possible that you can play that fast everyday, it depends upon the situation also. If the wicket is flat, where you can score quick, and the need of the team is to get runs quickly, then I think you can take on that action,” Ishan told reporters after day five of the second Test match was washed out.

“I don’t think it is necessary that we must play in an aggressive manner in every match, but whenever there will be a need to play attacking cricket, we have got enough firepower in our ranks. I don’t think you can always play attacking shots in Test cricket,” he added.

The 25-year-old revealed that Rishabh Pant offered him valuable batting tips and guidance during their training sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“As I have said earlier, he has known me since our U-19 days. We know each other’s game. We keep on talking to each other about the batting and we never hesitated to share our opinions. I am very thankful that he gave me some points in NCA,” he said.

“Rishabh has done exceptionally well in the Test match. We bat down the order and while batting in that position it is important to play according to the situation. If you have lost four quick wickets, and you need a partnership, you can’t go for an all out attack. Where you need to set a target, then that aggressive approach is also on. But overall, you will have to bat according to the situation in Test cricket,” he added.

The left-handed batter further expressed that skipper Rohit Sharma’s vast experience and his ability to handle players provide motivation and create a comfortable environment for youngsters in the team.

“Rohit Sharma is a very experienced captain. He tries to keep everyone in that comfort zone. When I was going to bat, he just told me ‘You play your own game, play according to your plan and don’t listen to anyone else’. It is a massive thing to a youngster that a captain is backing you and it motivates you to do well,” Ishan said.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages
Next article
iPhone helps save man who drove off cliff: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iPhone helps save man who drove off cliff: Report

News

Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages

Technology

Mastodon has child abuse material problem: Study

Sports

Philippines beat New Zealand to take first Women's World Cup win

News

'MI 7' director promises epic underwater scenes in next part of franchise

News

Neha Kakkar, hubby Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Dil Bechara’ blends trap genre with Punjabi feel

News

Christopher Nolan did not credit an approximate 80% VFX artists in ‘Oppenheimer’

News

Billie Eilish mourns death of childhood 'lifelong best friend' pet dog Pepper

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired

News

Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

News

Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house

News

Henry Cavill gives his best in final outing as Geralt of Rivia in new ‘The Witcher' Season 3 trailer

Sports

Hockey India names 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

Noise forays into smart ring category, launches Luna Ring

Sports

Playing in West Indies has its own challenge, happy with the way things went, says Rohit after series win

Technology

'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

News

Raja Kumari sings Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' title track in New York

News

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US