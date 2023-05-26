scorecardresearch
England's Warburton roped in as head coach for Indian sub-junior boxing teams

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Seasoned boxing coach from England, John Warburton will be the new head coach of the national sub-junior boxing teams, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced here on Friday.

Warburton’s appointment is part of a strategic partnership between BFI and JSW aimed at the development of boxing at the grassroots level in the country.

Warburton, a highly experienced and accomplished coach, will bring a wealth of expertise to Indian boxing, the BFI said in a release.

With a coaching career spanning nearly four decades, Warburton has been actively involved in the English boxing scene since 1984. He gained recognition and respect through his work with the senior male England team, where he collaborated with Olympic and World medallists such as Audley Harrison, Amir Khan, James DeGale, David Haye, and Carl Froch, the release informed.

As the head coach in the sub-junior category, Warburton is poised to contribute significantly towards the growth and development of young Indian boxers.

In 2010, Warburton joined the England national team as a youth development and performance coach, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering their growth. Throughout his tenure, he played a significant role in preparing numerous boxers who successfully advanced through the Great Britain pathway, excelling at prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games, European and World Championships as well as the Olympics, the release informed.

“We at BFI are extremely proud and happy to have Mr Warburton to nurture the younger talents and guide them with the enormous experiences that he has from his career. At BFI it is our mission to not only encourage excellence at the highest level of Indian boxing but also ensure we can have similar levels of training at the grassroots level too and unearth more talent and create a strong talent pool,” said Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Currently, Warburton heads boxing at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport, where he has also worked with promising Indian boxers, including Manju Bamboriya, Manisha Moun, and Nishant Dev. His expertise and guidance have played a crucial role in their development and progression.

His outstanding track record extends beyond his work with national teams and institutes. He has nurtured and mentored numerous boxers in England, helping them reach professional world championships.

Notable names among his protégés include Callum Smith and Antony Bellew, who have made their mark on the international boxing stage.

Armed with a Master of Science (MSc) in sports coaching, Warburton is nearing completion of a Doctorate in applied sport and exercise science as well, showcasing his dedication to continual learning and advancement in the field of boxing.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
