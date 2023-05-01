scorecardresearch
Erling Haaland equals record for most Premier League goals in a season

London, May 1 (IANS) Erling Haaland has hit yet another incredible landmark after scoring a goal for Manchester City in a 2-1 win against Fulham as he equalling the record for the most goals (34) in a single Premier League season.

His 34th goal of the campaign moved Haaland to level with the record of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole set in 1993/94 and 1994/95 respectively.

Impressively, Haaland reached the 34-goal mark in only his 30th appearance, while Cole needed 40 matches and Shearer 42.

The City striker’s penalty against Fulham saw him become the first Premier League player ever to score a half-century of goals in all competitions.

Haaland has reached the milestone in 44 games scoring 34 in the Premier League, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

It also extends his record as the Premier League player to have scored the most goals in a single season, having already passed the previous record of 34 held by both Ruud van Nistelrooy during the 2002/03 campaign and Mohamed Salah in 2017/18.

Among other records, the Norwegian is also the first player to net in each of his first four Premier League away games and became the first to score hat-tricks in three consecutive matches at home.

Haaland is nine goals ahead of his nearest rival Harry Kane in the race for this season’s Castrol Golden Boot award.

