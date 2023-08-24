scorecardresearch
Essex sign fast-bowler Umesh Yadav for final three games of County Championship season

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Essex have signed up Indian fast-bowler Umesh Yadav for the last three games of the ongoing County Championship season. Yadav, 35, has played 57 Tests for India apart from 75 ODIs and nine T20Is, taking a combined 288 wickets.

He had represented Middlesex in last year’s County Championship season. Umesh hasn’t played competitive cricket since featuring in the 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in June.

Signing up for Essex means Umesh will be available for their clashes against Middlesex, Hampshire and Northamptonshire in the County circuit.

“I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team’s success this year.”

“I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race,” said Umesh on linking up with Essex.

Domestically, Umesh represents Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy and Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy at the first-class level and possesses an overall red-ball bowling average of 29.49.

Apart from him, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are playing for Sussex in Division Two of the County Championship. Essex are currently in second place in the Division One table with 166 points from 11 games and are 17 points behind Surrey in the race for the county title.

“Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season. He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too,” said Anthony McGrath, Essex head coach.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
