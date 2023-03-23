scorecardresearch
Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

By News Bureau

Naples, March 23 (IANS) England striker Harry Kane is bidding to break Wayne Rooney’s scoring record for the England national team when the Three Lions kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy on Thursday.

The 29-year-old striker needs just one goal to break Rooney’s scoring record for the England national team, which currently stands at 53 goals.

However, Kane has never scored against Italy in four previous appearances against them, the most he’s faced a nation without scoring with the Three Lions.

“We have seen in his performances for his club he has put it behind him,” England manager Gareth Southgate was quoted as saying by BBC.

“I know he will have will have added motivation tomorrow night to come back and show everyone what he is about again in an England shirt.”

The Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples will be England’s first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal with France, where Kane missed a late penalty in England’s 1-2 defeat.

England players are relishing the opportunity to make history on Thursday night as the Three Lions look to win in Italy for the first time since 1961. Southgate’s side looks to go one step further this time around having reached the UEFA Euro 2020 Final when they lost to Italy on penalties.

On the other hand, Italy have won their last 14 European Championship qualifiers, a run stretching back to September 2015. They have lost none of their last 40 Euros qualifiers (W34 D6) since a 3-1 away defeat to France in September 2006.

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes
