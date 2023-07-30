scorecardresearch
Everyone in my family danced when I got selected for Asian Games: Rinku Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has revealed that everyone at his home was elated and danced when they heard the news of him getting selected in the Indian squad for the Asian Games.

Despite doing well in domestic cricket for many seasons and having a terrific IPL 2023 season where he scored 474 runs in 14 matches for KKR, Rinku wasn’t picked in the Indian squad from the T20s series in the Caribbean.

However, the left-handed batter later made the cut for Asian Games 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

“Everyone at home wanted me to play for India and when I got selected everyone danced. Everyone was happy,” Rinku Singh said in a video posted on the BCCI website.

The 25-year-old-year also revealed how life has changed for him after he smacked five sixes in an over of Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal during IPL 2023 season.

“After those five sixes life changed a lot. People knew me at the time but I was not that popular after that a lot of people came to know about me,” Rinku said.

“It was a special innings since that knock everyone started to call me lord. In the game against Gujarat Titans earlier this year when Knight Riders looked like their chances were slim Rinku pulled off a heist,” he added.

