Ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector

Lahore, Aug 7 (IANS) Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed Pakistan national men’s cricket team chief selector, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

This will be Inzamam’s second tenure as the chief selector. He last served as chief selector of the Pakistan team from April 2016 till July 2019.

Inzamam, who is also part of a high-profile Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) constituted by PCB last week, will head a selection committee that also includes Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and also a Secretary Hasan Cheema, who is dealing with data analysts for the Pakistan team, according to Dawn newspaper.

He has worked with Arthur during his previous tenure, which saw Pakistan lift the 2017 Champions Trophy triumph before failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The 53-year-old’s first task will be the announcement of a squad for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which begins on August 22. Subsequently, he will also be responsible for selecting the squad for the ODI Asia Cup.

Inzamam, who named the squad for the 2019 World Cup, will also be tasked with the 2023 World Cup squad announcement. The tournament takes place in India from October 5 to November 19.

