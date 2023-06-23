scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FC Goa complete signing of forward Boris Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) FC Goa have completed the signing of one of Indias most exciting young talents, Boris Singh, the club announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old has impressed mightily over the last two seasons in the colours of Jamshedpur FC, starring in their ISL Shield-winning campaign in 2021-22.

This marks FC Goa’s fourth signing of the window following the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

“I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities and make all the fans proud,” stated Boris after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal that will see him in the iconic Orange of the Club for the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.

“I like the style of football played here. And I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team. I have seen many young players develop a great deal under him and I hope he’ll get the best out of me too,” he added.

Hailing from Manipur, Boris Singh has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most promising footballers. Known for his electrifying pace, sound defensive skills, and attacking abilities, the youngster is set to breathe in energy to FC Goa’s lineup. Having the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, his versatility and ability to contribute both in defense and attack make him one that FC Goa fans will be waiting to see.

The youngster initially rose to fame after graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy and getting selected for India’s squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, where he started in two of three group-stage games. Following the World Cup, he joined Indian Arrows and made 31 appearances for them in the I-League across two seasons.

A short stint with ATK FC’s developmental team followed before Boris began his ISL journey with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21. Midway through the season, the wing-back shifted base to Jamshedpur FC, with whom he lifted the coveted Hero ISL League Winners’ Shield the following year.

In the recently-concluded 2022-23 season, the 23-year-old registered four goals for the Men of Steel, two of which came in a winning cause in the Super Cup against ATK Mohun Bagan, which, in turn, cemented their spot in the semi-finals.

And now, Boris Singh will start a new chapter in his footballing career with FC Goa.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign
This May Also Interest You
Sports

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

Sports

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

News

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

News

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene

News

Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

News

Syed Raza Ahmed will play a lower-middle-class man in 'Meet'

Technology

Intel India head Nivruti Rai steps down after 29 years at company

News

'IBD 3': Aniket Chauhan's performance leaves Kumar Sanu mesmerised

News

Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'

Fashion & Lifestyle

From streets to catwalk: How celebrity style inspires custom clothing trends

Technology

Jet engine co-production, armed drones and tech rush in Modi-Biden talks

Technology

'No dignity without privacy': Kerala HC orders removal of woman's image from online media

News

When Juhi Parmar got her ‘second life’ in 2019

Health & Lifestyle

Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health

News

'Crime Patrol 48 Hours' to air from July 10

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US