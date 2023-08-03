scorecardresearch
FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time

By Agency News Desk

Perth (Australia), Aug 3 (IANS) Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 in Group H of the FIFA Women’s World Cup here on Thursday, as results elsewhere saw both teams advance to the round of 16.

This is the first time Morocco has reached the knockout stages at a Women’s World Cup, with Anissa Lahmari’s strike in first-half stoppage time proving the decisive goal, a Xinhua report said.

In the 59th minute, Daniela Montoya almost equalized for Colombia, but her effort was saved by Morocco keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. Colombia had several chances over the next 20 minutes, but couldn’t convert them.

Despite the loss, Colombia topped Group H and secured a top 16 berth, but Morocco had to wait until after the final whistle had blown to confirm their second place, as they awaited the result of Group H’s other game between Germany and South Korea.

A few minutes later, that game ended in a 1-1 draw, ensuring Morocco of the runner-up spot in Group H.

