FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Wellington (New Zealand), July 27 (IANS) A rematch between the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finalists ended 1-1 here on Thursday, as Lindsey Horan’s header cancelled out the Netherlands’ opener in a highly anticipated Group E game.

This is the second time the U.S. and the Netherlands have faced off at the World Cup, and the first since the 2019 World Cup final in France, which saw goals from Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe gift the U.S. a 2-0 victory, reports Xinhua.

The matchup also marked the first time in Women’s World Cup history that the two finalists from the previous tournament met in the group stage.

The U.S. were unbeaten in a record 18 successive matches in the finals (excluding penalty shootouts) before Thursday’s game, winning each of the last 13. The four-time champions started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam, while the Netherlands squeezed past Portugal 1-0.

Sophia Smith, who scored two and set up another in the Vietnam match, started in a three-forward line spearheaded by Alex Morgan, while Jill Roord took the field for the Netherlands.

The U.S. were aggressive from the start, but they found themselves on the back foot when Lieke Martens dribbled forward through the middle and spread the play down the right, and Victoria Pelova assisted Roord to drill home.

The defending champions responded quickly afterwards as Trinity Rodman’s stunner was parried away by Daphne Van Domselaar, while at the other end, Dominique Janssen blasted over the bar.

The U.S. dominated the second half and found the equalizer in the 62nd minute when Lavelle’s corner found Horan, who beat Van Domselaar with a twisting header.The Netherlands could hardly string together a run of play, and the U.S. started to besiege the goal, but Morgan’s goal was ruled offside before Smith’s attempt was cleared off the line.

The U.S. will meet Portugal next Tuesday, while the Netherlands take on Vietnam.

