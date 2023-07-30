scorecardresearch
FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway, Switzerland qualify, Colombia stuns Germany (roundup)

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 30 (IANS) Norway powered into the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines on Sunday, but co-hosts New Zealand was knocked out after being held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland.

In the late match on Sunday, Manuela Vanegas headed a winner deep in stoppage time as Colombia stunned two-time champions Germany 2-1 in front of a 40,000 crowd in Sydney.

Germany appeared to escape with a 1-1 draw after an 89th-minute penalty from Alexandra Popp.

But an unmarked Vanegas produced a powerful long-range header in the 97th minute to inflict Germany’s first group-stage defeat in 20 years.

Teenager Linda Caicedo had given Colombia the lead in the 52nd minute after superbly weaving between two defenders before curling a perfectly weighted strike past goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Colombia have six points after two matches to lead Group H but is yet to secure qualification into the knockout stages, while Germany and Morocco have three points.

South Korea hasn’t been eliminated despite a second straight loss after falling to Morocco 1-0 in Adelaide.

Ibtissam Jraidi struck in the sixth minute as Morocco won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time.

“We are just so glad that our efforts paid off,” said Jraidi.

In Group A, Norway had been in disarray after they were upset by New Zealand in the tournament opener and then struggled in a goalless draw against Switzerland.

But they ignited their campaign with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick in a rout of the Philippines, whose debut tournament ended in sorrow having beaten New Zealand for their first-ever World Cup win, reports Xinhua.

Roman Haug scored twice and Caroline Graham Hansen got Norway’s third goal just before half-time.

Norway were relentless in the second half with Alicia Barker scoring an own goal before Guro Reiten’s penalty gave them a 5-0 lead.

Roman Haug put the finishing touches to complete a hat-trick in a result that saw Norway overtake New Zealand on goal difference.

Norway will next play the winner of Group C — either Japan or Spain — in Wellington on Saturday.

“We know in our attack, we are strong and have good combination play both on the right side and left side,” Norway coach Hege Riise said. “Today was the day that, when we had the first one, we knew there could be more.”

Switzerland will face the Group C runners-up in Auckland after holding New Zealand at bay to secure Group A’s top spot.

The Swiss continued their defensive mastery to suffocate New Zealand in their third straight clean sheet of the tournament.

Jacqui Hand provided New Zealand’s best chance in the first half with a volley that smashed into the post, as their campaign ended in heartbreak.

“There are a lot of tears out there, but they should be so proud to finish on four points,” said New Zealand captain Ali Riley of her teammates.

“We gave everything. It was a really good performance, especially defensively. We fought hard.”

Co-hosts Australia’s hopes will go on the line against Canada in the headline game on Monday.

