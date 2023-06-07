scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIH allocates Olympic Qualifiers to Spain, China; to introduce Junior World Rankings

By Agency News Desk

Lausanne (Switzerland), June 7 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced that Spain and China will host two Olympic Qualifying tournaments early next year and set into motion plans to introduce new world rankings for juniors.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Executive Board (EB) of the FIH on Tuesday here under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, at the Olympic House in Lausanne where the new FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy was launched in attendance of IOC President Thomas Bach.

The EB meeting on Tuesday decided that Spain will host a joint Women’s and Men’s Olympic Qualifier while China will host one women’s event; the host of the second men’s event will be confirmed shortly.

Spain will also host the Women’s Nations Cup (to be held in June 2024) while the host of the Men’s Nations Cup will be confirmed soon.

The FIH also decided that the global hockey calendar will now be established for four years and published every year in October.

The EB decided that the global consultation process among all hockey stakeholders around the penalty corner, launched by FIH last year, will continue and a Junior World Ranking will be introduced soon.

The EB decided to amend the players’ kit rule to enable athletes to wear skirts, skorts or shorts, at their convenience; the only condition is that they are of the same colour and design

The FIH Athletes Committee will have a new structure that will improve the communication flow between athletes around the world and give a greater opportunity to athletes for participating in administrative decision-making; the Committee will be made up of 10 members, with 2 members appointed by each Continental Federation, the FIH informed in a release on Tuesday.

Addressing the EB members, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Cooperation between the International Hockey Federation and IOC is better than ever. From the IOC’s point of view, there is a fresh wind of innovation and a forward-looking approach within the Federation which is in line with the IOC’s Olympic Agenda and Olympic Agenda plus 5.

“We both want to make sport a leading force in the new world that is emerging. In this goal, we continue to have a strong and reliable partner in the FIH. The FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy is impressive. It really focuses on the future development of hockey. I’m particularly pleased to see that it puts athletes in the centre,” he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Hockey Associations of India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, England, Spain, Malaysia, Australia, Belgium and Germany.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi to adopts helium leakage detection technology to address contaminated water issue
Next article
Apple acquires augmented reality headset startup Mira
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple acquires augmented reality headset startup Mira

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi to adopts helium leakage detection technology to address contaminated water issue

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant woman operated upon by nurse on video call with doctor dies during surgery

Sports

French Open: Djokovic subdues Khachanov in straight sets to secure semifinals spot

Sports

Global hockey body launches first-of-a-kind empowerment and engagement strategy

Sports

WTC Final: Shardul Thakur wants to make 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity count if given a chance vs Australia

Sports

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF announce commercial entity to unify golf

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: India bag two more gold medals at Suhl

News

The Lambert family returns in Insidious: The Red Door

Technology

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

News

How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

WTC Final: Focus on Rohit as India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

News

Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka ends Svitolina's run to reach maiden semifinal in Paris

News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US