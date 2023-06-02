scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

By Agency News Desk

London, June 2 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team registered a stunning 5-1 win against reigning Olympic Champions Belgium in their second match against them in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League at the Lee Valley Stadium, here on Friday.

India Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice (20′, 30′) while Vivek Sagar Prasad (2′), Amit Rohidas (29′) and Dilpreet Singh (60′) scored a goal each that helped the team avenge the 1-2 loss in their previous match against Belgium last week.

With redemption on their mind, the Indian team got off to a rollicking start with a well-executed field goal in only the 2nd minute of the game which set the momentum for the game. It was Gurjant Singh who set up the goal for Vivek with a fine assist from the left flank.

India built on this early success, displayed good control of the ball, and showed the right temperament in their attacking structure. They mounted pressure on the Belgian defence when newcomer Sanjay forced the experienced Emmanuel Stockbroekx to make an error while making space in the Belgium’s half. The infringement resulted in India being awarded their first PC.

Though they could not convert this opportunity, the PC battery made no mistake in the 20th minute when Harmanpreet picked up a good injection by Abhishek, used a long powerful dragflick to find the bottom corner of the post. A 2-0 lead put the Indian side in good stead, allowing them to play their natural game. They dominated the ball possession and continued to puncture the Belgian defence.

In the 29th minute, Rajkumar Pal led the attack in the midfield, finding Mandeep on the right flank. Not taking the shot himself, Mandeep made a surprise pass to Amit Rohidas who took a successful shot on goal and put India in a comfortable 3-0 lead.

In the following minute, India extended this lead to 4-0 when they won yet another PC. A good injection by Hardik Singh, saw Amit lead the PC variation but his flick was blocked by Belgian goalkeeper. However the rebound was picked up by Harmanpreet Singh who broke no sweat in putting the ball past Loic Van Doren.

Finding themselves on the backfoot with India taking a formidable lead at half-time, Belgium tested their opponent’s PC defence when they were awarded back-to-back PCs in the start of the third quarter. Sreejesh, guarding the post, showcased some fine goalkeeping skills and eventually cleared the ball to safety.

In the following quarter, Belgium finally found a breakthrough when William Ghislan scored a fine field goal in the 46th minute. Belgium’s late comeback didn’t dent India’s game. Determined to finish well, they stuck to their structure and produced good attack in the dying minutes which resulted in Dilpreet Singh scoring India’s fifth goal in the 60th minute and ensuring their first win in the away games of FIH Hockey Pro League this season.

Next up, India will take on Great Britain on Saturday.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
Next article
Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

Technology

AI-controlled drone 'kills' its human operator in simulated test in US

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US