scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Final set of tickets for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 knockouts to go live on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday.

“The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (November 15), 2nd semi-final (November 16) and the all-important final on November 19 will go live at 8:00 PM on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com,” the BCCI said in a statement.

This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion.

–IANS

cs/bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Colombian-born forward Reinoso earns Bolivia call-up
Next article
When Sara Ali Khan turned down a song in Ananya, Vijay’s ‘Liger’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US