scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou (China), June 15 (IANS) The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games flame was lit at the Liangzhu ancient city on Thursday, to mark the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 19th Asian Games.

The flame was lit out of a concave mirror using the sun’s rays. Then a flame collector handed the torch to Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, who ignited the cauldron. At the same time, a digital torch relay kicked off online, reports Xinhua.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The Games that were scheduled to be held in 2022 were postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic in China. China had around that time postponed or cancelled many events as the country went into severe lockdown to contain the pandemic.

With things returning to normal a few months back, construction work had started. With almost half a year to go before the Games open in Hangzhou, all facilities for the event were ready.

A total of 56 competition facilities will be used in Hangzhou 2022, including 12 newly built venues, 44 renovated and temporary facilities. Click here to see where Asia’s top athletes will be going for glory later this year.

In all, competitions in 482 events in 40 sports will be conducted during the fortnight-long extravaganza with a majority of the 45 nations and territories in the continent expected to participate.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

Technology

Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 28-24

Sports

Ashes 2023: Confident Smith not fazed by 'funky' England

Sports

Messi vows to maintain good form before 2026 World Cup

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh register wins on Day 3

Sports

Golf: Five Indians including Diksha and Amandeep to tee up at German Masters

Sports

Anantjeet, Raiza win Skeet National Selection Trials

Sports

Global Chess League can have same effect like IPL did with cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Russell, Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee names drafted

Technology

Apples racial equity & justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

Sports

4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 commences

Sports

Indonesia Open: Lakshya beats Lee Zii Jia, sets ups second-round clash with Srikanth (Ld)

Sports

Barcelona eye move for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque

Health & Lifestyle

2,000-bed hospital to come up in Hyderabad, CM says efforts on to strengthen healthcare

Technology

Peak XV to further empower Indian startups: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

News

Akshay Kumar starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' to release on Oct 5

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US