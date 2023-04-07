scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for Super Cup 2023

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced a strong 28-member squad for the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Kerala from April 8 to 25.

All six foreigners — strikers Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari, midfielders Abdenasser El Khayati and Julius Duker, and defenders Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi — are included in the squad.

“We have spent two and a half weeks in preparations. Hopefully, everybody will be able to contribute. Of course, I’m looking forward to the Super Cup because it’s a big chance. Our target is also to reach the final. And we will give everything for that,” Chennaiyin head coach Thomas Brdaric said on Friday.

Placed in Group D, the Marina Machans will begin their campaign against NorthEast United FC on April 11. They will face Churchill Brothers on April 15 before playing their last group-stage match against Mumbai City FC on April 19.

Chennaiyin’s all three group stage matches will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder and Devansh Dabas;

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Sajid Dhot, Bikash Yumnam, Gurmukh Singh, Narayan Das, Monotosh Chakladar and Ajith Kumar;

Midfielders: Abdenasser El Khayati, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag and Givson Singh

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, Rahim Ali, Ninithoinganba Meetei, Jockson Dhas, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Senthamil S.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to allow users share status updates to FB Stories

News

'Ajay gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,' says Chetan Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

Sports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

Health & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

News

'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl

Health & Lifestyle

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

News

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

News

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

News

Raai Laxmi goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film ‘DNA’

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US