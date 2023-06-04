scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Forward Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), June 3 (IANS) Real Madrid’s Spain international forward Marco Asensio confirmed on Saturday that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old has scored 61 goals in 285 appearances over seven seasons for Real Madrid, playing an important part in helping the club lift three La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies and this season’s Copa del Rey title during that time.

He announced his decision in a video and a message posted on social media, reports news agency Xinhua.

Asensio thanked the club, the fans and his companions, but insisted “the moment has come to take a difficult decision.”

“I have decided to start a new path in my career, to look for a project where I can face new challenges,” he explained.

The decision means Sunday’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be Asensio’s last for the club.

Although the forward has not announced where he will play next season, he has been strongly linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Aston Villa.

Asensio is unlikely to be the last player to leave Real Madrid this summer, with defender Nacho Fernandez and midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos all out of contract at the end of June and still to put pen to paper on new deals.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has been linked to a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya's marathon team at World Championship
Next article
Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage

Sports

Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya's marathon team at World Championship

Sports

French Open: Swiatek steamrolls into Round of 16

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence for victims, prays for injured

Sports

KIUG 2022: Curtains come down on the best Games as Panjab University emerge champions

Sports

FIH Pro League: India squandered lead twice, beat Great Britain in shoot-out

Sports

Debutant Josh Tongue stars in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in one-off Test

News

Aamir Raza Husain, creator of stage spectacles, passes away aged 66

Sports

Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

Sports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

Sports

Athletics: 'There's still more to come', says Kipyegon after setting women's 1500m world record

Sports

Nadal out for at least five months after hip operation (ld)

Sports

French Open: Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Teenagers Kishore Kumar, Kamali Moorthy win double on first day

Sports

KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University fall short on final day

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: Sainyam gives India a golden start in Germany

Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US