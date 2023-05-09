scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Lionel Messi resumes training with PSG after suspension

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 8 (IANS) Argentine star Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday after being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

“Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning,” PSG wrote on social media, also posting a picture of Messi on the training ground.

Messi, who had played in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on April 30, wasn’t present at the team’s training session the following day as he travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador, resulting in his two-week suspension with “no training, no match, and no salary,” as French media reported.

Messi later apologised to the club and his teammates. With Monday’s announcement of Messi’s return, he is likely available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 appearances.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to capitalise on learnings from 10 matches, says Cameron Green
Next article
IWL 2023: Upbeat Gokulam Kerala take on bottom-dwellers Mata Rukmani; Misaka Utd in must-win game
This May Also Interest You
News

Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

News

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

News

Sonam Kapoor starts speech with 'namaste' at King Charles coronation concert

News

Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out

Sports

Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's fifty; Shahrukh, Harpreet's blitz power PBKS to 179/7 against KKR

Sports

Ireland confident of Bangladesh clean sweep, says skipper Balbirnie ahead of three-match ODI series

Sports

IWL 2023: Upbeat Gokulam Kerala take on bottom-dwellers Mata Rukmani; Misaka Utd in must-win game

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to capitalise on learnings from 10 matches, says Cameron Green

Sports

Bundesliga: Reis triggers solid confidence among written-off Schalke 04

Sports

AFC Asian Cup: India in Pot 4 along with Thailand, China, Indonesia for final draw

News

Shabana Azmi slams those seeking ban on 'The Kerala Story'

News

Varun Tej learning use of guns for 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna'

News

Tom Cruise invites King Charles III to be "my wingman any time"

News

Writers' strike forces MTV Awards to go pre-taped, but awardees stand up for strikers

News

Priyanka balked at 'sloppy kissing scene' with random person on 'Love Again' set

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US